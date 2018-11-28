Suite treat winter wonderland stay awaits

This Christmas there's room at the inn - with no room for improvement - courtesy of a family-friendly hotel that's pulled out all the seasonal stops.

Park Plaza London Riverbank has just announced a stunning special suite locals can book.

Santa set to stop at Park Plaza London Riverbank

"Yule" be blown away by the room's 1,000-plus lights, seven Christmas trees, 200 snowflakes and 11 metres of wreaths as well as abundance of festive treats guests can tuck into during their stay.

The ultimate accommodation sleeps two adults and two children with kids in the living room and adults in the bedroom ... where polar bear also lives!

Taking inspiration from Christmas children’s classics, the Central London hotel has transformed one of its Junior Suites to create a room unlike any offered before.

For those who love the sights, scents, tastes and smells of this time of year, the accommodation provides the ultimate experience.

Beautiful bedroom beckons

A winter wonderland is unveiled as guests walk in revealing a magical scene, decorated with fir trees, snow and even a small sleigh.

Over 1,000 twinkly lights wrap the room, with faux-fur throws and cushions to add warmth, and 23 flickering candles held within silver and copper lanterns helping illuminate the space.

Some 200 snowflakes, 11 metres of festive wreaths and cameos from several magical creatures complete the magical experience.

The suite is adorned with a number of delightful touches. Lucky guests of all ages can indulge in classic Christmas fayre including cookies, candy canes and Turkish Delight and every child staying will find a present under one of the seven Christmas trees!

Bathroom becomes magical

The hotel has also created a bespoke ‘Little Helper’ service, allowing guests to make a ‘Christmas wish’ which the hotel will aim to deliver.

The idea was inspired by Jack Flinter, who is General Manager Rob Flinter’s son. As he wrote his letter to Santa, Jack wondered how children staying at the hotel would receive their presents, as the hotel doesn’t have a chimney.

So, he wrote a letter to his Father to ask. A decision was made to create the ultimate Christmas suite, including a trail to lead Father Christmas from the rooftop.

Rob Flinter, General Manager at Park Plaza London Riverbank commented: “I was extremely touched when I read my son’s note; I just knew we had to do something to reassure him and future guests at our hotel.

Jack's touching letter

"We’re incredibly excited to offer this special suite over the festive period and provide an extra element of Christmas cheer to those staying with us. We’ve pulled out all the stops to make it as festive as possible and I can’t wait to see guests’ reactions when they see it for the very first time – especially when they’re greeted by Mr Beaver himself!”

Daniel Pedreschi, Regional General Manager UK at Park Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, added: “We pride ourselves on providing great accommodation options for families, and this room goes above and beyond anything we have ever done before to make our guests’ breaks as memorable as possible.”

The suite is available for bookings from this week until December 27. Rates start at £159 including VAT. For more information visit www.parkplaza.com/ulimate-christmas-suite site.