A health care assistant from Doncaster is celebrating after turning an 80p stake into more than £99,000 online at grosvenorcasinos.com.

Single mum, Nicole won the super cash prize playing Chain Reactors Super Trails online. Having deposited £30 Nicola took an 80p spin and was astounded when it popped up on the screen that she had won the jackpot.

Nicole believes the win was a final gift from her late mother after she had spent the last of her money paying for her funeral in December. Nicole will be taking her family to Orlando with the winnings and plans to buy her eldest daughter a car.

Nicole, a regular at grosvenorcasino.com said: “I had won a £50,000 jackpot earlier in the year and I was so nervous but this time I knew I was going to win, it was a different kind of happiness because I knew it was from my mum. It’s a life changing amount. I’m just so glad that I get to spoil my family, it’s a great feeling.”

Neil Smith, Grosvenor Commercial Lead said: “We’re thrilled for Nicola and her family. It’s a life changing amount of money to win and we’re glad that Grosvenor Casinos was able to be a part of that. It’s a great way to start the year and we wish Nicola all the best spending her winnings.”

