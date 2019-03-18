Plans go on show for major employment park in Doncaster which could create 3,500 jobs

Plans are set to go on show for a major employment site in Doncaster that could create up to 3,500 jobs.

Blue Anchor Leisure, which owns the 195-acre development site in Armthorpe, immediately off junction 4 of the M18, are showcasing plans to the public at an event next week.

Members of the public are invited to drop in to the event between 3pm and 7pm on Wednesday, March 27, at Armthorpe Community Centre, 20 Church St, Armthorpe, Doncaster DN3 3AG. Further information about the proposals will be available and members of the development team will explain the plans and answer questions.

Jonathan Moses, a Director of Blue Anchor Leisure commented: “West Moor Park East offers a great opportunity to bring manufacturing and industrial jobs to Doncaster, building on the rich industrial heritage of the area. It is a very well located site and is in one ownership and so can be developed quickly. It will have good accessibility to the population of Armthorpe and the wider Doncaster area, therefore allowing local people to benefit from the significant job opportunities that will be on offer.

“We hope as many people as possible can come to this event to provide their feedback, which will help shape the masterplan as we continue to promote the proposals through the Local Plan process and also explore a planning application.”

Blue Anchor Leisure has a long-established track record of bringing development land to the marketplace in Doncaster. These include 400 acres of land adjoining Doncaster Airport and 200 acres of land at West Moor Park, which has already seen the development of the Next distribution centre.

West Moor Park East is currently an ‘option’ site in the draft Local Plan. It is expected that the draft Local Plan will be published by the Council later this year, which will then be subject to further consultation before being examined by a Government Planning Inspector.

Commercial enquiries for interested businesses are being handled by Barnsdales Chartered Surveyors and Property Consultants.