Pick your new home from a drawing at Doncaster’s 211-property development

While not everyone has the courage or confidence to buy a new home from plan – there are huge benefits to be gained by cherry picking your preferred plot from the drawing board.

Not least in the Hatfield area of Doncaster, the location for Linden Homes East Yorkshire’s newest 211-home development and where a handful of new properties have been snapped up from the drawing board.

Potential purchasers who had expressed an interest in the new development were invited to come along and talk to the sales team, including regional sales manager Melanie Parker and Harper’s Heath sales executives Anna Murray and Alex Rymer.

Harpers Heath is a fabulous collection of traditionally inspired coming soon two, three and four-bedroom homes – with potential purchasers having the chance to reserve their new home from plan. The first of these new homes will be completed in June / July.

This is Linden Homes first development in South Yorkshire, since the company moved its head office to Doncaster at the end of last year, meaning it is better positioned to bring quality homes to the region.

The company hopes to build on its success which has been enjoyed for many years around the East Yorkshire area.

Harpers Health is designed to appeal to everyone from first time buyers, young professionals as well as growing families.

And by beating the rush and reserving a new home from plan, savvy customers can reap numerous benefits including:

Selecting a plot with a sought-after south facing garden

Contemporary kitchens and bathrooms

Choosing preferred taste tiles, units and worktops in some cases

Having a blank canvas from which to plan a new home

Lower utility bills and reduced maintenance bills that new homes can offer

New materials used in the construction process also mean that new homes are more energy efficient than their older counterparts.

10-year National House Building Council (NHBC) protection

Enjoying pre-show home prices – with current prices ranging from £184,950 for a three-bedroom semi-detached to £249,950 for a four-bedroom detached property.

For more details about the development, contact Linden Homes on 01757 681860.

Hatfield itself boasts a range of on the doorstep facilities; including abundance of restaurants and cafes, its own library and post office.

Ideally positioned just an eight-mile drive from Hatfield is Doncaster, with its bustling nightlife, excellent choice of entertainment, eating out and shopping opportunities – as well as the famous Doncaster Race Course.

Nearby, Doncaster Market has hundreds of indoor and outdoor stands and stalls, including the Corn Exchange, a grand Victorian shopping centre and Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery.

For those looking to travel a little further afield, you’ll find Scunthorpe around half an hour away to the East and Sheffield and hour to the West via the M18.