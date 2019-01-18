Owning a dream holiday home in Mallorca just got a whole lot easier for Doncaster residents

We’ve all daydreamed longingly at some point about owning a second home overseas – somewhere sun-kissed and close to the beach.

For Doncaster residents dreaming of a holiday home in Mallorca, that ambition just got a whole lot easier!

Acquamarina terrace

Low-cost airline Flybe has announced that it will be flying weekly from Doncaster Sheffield Airport to Palma de Mallorca from 29 May 2019. The new route means that it will be easier than ever for Doncaster’s residents to access this stunning Spanish island. And for those looking to buy a holiday home there, Mallorca offers an abundance of options.

“Mallorca is one of those places that can’t help but charm,” comments Mallorca resident Marc Pritchard, who works as Sales and Marketing Director for leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España. “Whether you like to spend your time relaxing on the beach, cycling up mountains, participating in any number of water sports or enjoying a spot of retail therapy, Mallorca has it all.”

Birthplace of tennis legend Rafael Nadal and a whole host of international football stars, Mallorca has a rich history of sporting activity that makes it a haven for sporty folk. It’s also the ideal holiday spot for those looking for nothing more active than picking up a book while lazing on the beach, before indulging in a feast of fresh, seasonal local food.

When it comes to holiday homes, the island offers plenty of choice. It is one of three key areas of focus for Taylor Wimpey España in 2019, along with the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca on the Spanish mainland. Altogether, the company will be launching six new developments during the first six months of the year, including on Mallorca.

The Serenity

Prices for currently available developments range from €220,000 plus VAT for two-bedroom homes with large sun terraces and communal swimming pool at Acquamarina, to the spacious three bedroom apartments of Serenity, with impressive gardens or terraces and two communal pools, which are priced from €620,000 plus VAT.

The variety of homes on offer mean that there is something to suit every budget. And with weekly flights from Doncaster Sheffield, Doncaster residents now have the ability to make their Mallorca holiday home dreams come true!

