New look Aldi store opens its doors in Doncaster after feedback from 50,000 customers

Aldi has revealed a fresh new look for its Doncaster store when it re-opened to customers this morning (Thursday February 28).

Standing at 1,324sqm, a more customer-focused layout with wider aisles allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

New look Aldi. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well popular ‘Lacura’ health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous ‘Mamia’ babycare products, and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for Doncaster customers and the new look store will now have wider aisles and clearer signs to make shopping effortless, fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle preventing them getting squashed under customers shopping and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 31 members of the local community.

Customers visiting the store can take advantage of Aldi’s famous Specialbuys, which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During opening week the store will be offering a wide range of Pancake Day specials, including a crepe maker for £14.99, a pancake pan for £7.99 and a waffle maker for £14.99.

Aldi Store Manager, Emma Oxley, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.

“We’ve got some great Specialbuy deals on, so we’re set for a busy opening week.”

The store has also been cleverly crafted to be as efficient as possible to allow Aldi to continue to pass its low operating costs on to customers in the form of low prices.

The store, which has 132 car parking spaces, is located on Barnsley Road, Doncaster, DN5 8QE and will be open:

Monday – Saturday: 8am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm