Limited edition prints signed by Marvel legend Stan Lee go on view TODAY in Sheffield

A new collection of limited edition prints, celebrating the life of late Marvel legend, Stan Lee (1922-2018), will be released in Sheffield today.

The Marvel Superheroes collection has been created in collaboration with Marvel’s fine art publisher, Choice Fine Art, and will be unveiled at Castle Galleries in Meadowhall Shopping Centre, as well as on www.castlefineart.com, from midday today (Friday January 25).

Signed prints on view

Individually hand-signed by Stan Lee before his passing, each piece of artwork features one of Marvel’s many iconic characters: The Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Invincible Ironman, Thor and Wolverine.

Speaking ahead of the collection launch, JC Lee, Stan Lee’s daughter, said: “I want the work that my father started to continue. That's what he would want and that is what I want to carry forward.”

Sam Rix, gallery manager for Castle Galleries, Meadowhall, added: “Through his comic books, Stan opened our eyes to a world where good will always triumph over evil. As we remember his legend, we are humbled to present Marvel Superheroes, a commemorative series featuring some of his most popular characters.

“We are already taking enquiries on these editions, so we’d urge anyone interested to contact the gallery now to avoid disappointment.”

The six signed limited edition prints, available in boxed canvas and giclée on paper, start from £1,950 each.