Jam Horse set to open two Doncaster town centre shops

Doncaster jam tycoon Rachael Whitaker is set to open two centre shops - selling just food and drink from in and around the borough.

And she is looking to bring the public in to help her select which products are sold at the outlets, the first of which would open later this year.

Rachel Whittaker, pictured at The Jam Horse, in Doncaster. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Jam Horse MC 1

Rachael, from Cantley, set up the Jam Horse jam manufacturing business last year, running from an industrial unit on Wharf Road, near the town centre.

Now she plans to open to shops, which will sell her jam as well as other products from a radius of around 30 miles of Doncaster.

The first is expected to open in the next couple of months, with discussions on sites on Scot Lane. A second would then open at the revamped Doncaster Wool Market building, when that opens next year.

But before the opening, she has invited firms to approach her with products they would like to see sold. There will then be a tasting by an expert panel on September 10, and a public tasting on September 11, at Cusworth Hall.

Anyone interested in taking part or submitting products can contact Rachael by emailing rachel@thejamhorse.co.uk.

She said she was keen to set up in the town centre and was confident it was a good place to do business.

She said: "There are massive improvements going on in the town centre. There is the new library and museum, and they are spending millions on improving the market.

"There are so many people that really want to see Doncaster town centre succeed - I've got confidence in Doncaster town centre and I think it is bouncing back.

"I'll be taking on someone to run each of the shops."

Her plan is to sell items such as bread, cakes, chocolate, biscuits and soft drinks. She also plans to sell take-away crepes and pancakes, using her own brand jam as toppings.