House of Fraser needs £50m to avoid it going into administration

Usdaw has urged House of Fraser management to engage with the union as news broke that the firm C.banner has walked away from a rescue deal.

C.banner, the Hong Kong-listed owner of Hamleys, was unable to raise the £150m it needed to invest in House of Fraser due to a dive in its share prices. House of Fraser is urgently seeking £50m to avoid it going into administration. If the company falls into administration it would put 17,500 jobs at risk.

Dave Gill, Usdaw National Officer, says: “This news will decimate the hopes of thousands of staff who have been facing an uncertain future ever since the company announced it would close 31 of its 59 stores earlier in the year. House of Fraser is an iconic brand and it will be devastating for everyone involved if it goes in to administration.

"Although House of Fraser does not recognise Usdaw, I am urging the company to engage in talks with us so that we can work together to save jobs.

"In the meantime, Usdaw is providing the support and advice our members require at this very difficult time and we are urging the company to ensure all staff are treated with dignity and are fully consulted."

