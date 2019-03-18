Property seekers searching for their dream home in Doncaster are being encouraged to enquire about the beautiful homes available at Lovell Homes’ Willow Grange development now, where almost half of the available homes sold in the first week.

One of the exclusive properties available to purchase is plot 147, the beautiful three-bedroom semi-detached Hewick style home, providing the lucky purchaser with beautiful views of the surrounding lake and its magnificent scenery.

The semi-detached Hewick style home

Priced at £224,995, don’t miss out on the exclusive pre-showhome price of this desirable home.

Located off Lakeside Boulevard, Willow Grange is an exclusive selection of 142 two, three and four-bedroom homes perfect for all types of purchaser.

This stylish development is surrounded by the popular Lakeside village, home to designer outlet stores and the Dome Sport and Leisure complex. Homeowners can enjoy the wonderful sights of the lake and its surroundings, as well as paddle board on the water and run, walk or cycle the various nature trails outlining the lake.

Toni Boden, regional sales manager for Lovell Homes said: “Willow Grange is a wonderful selection of high quality homes, perfectly located on the Doncaster Lakeside.

The development is on Doncaster Lakeside

“We have a marvellous selection of lakeside homes that encapsulate the developments gorgeous surroundings from within.

“I would encourage any potential purchasers to register their interest now to avoid missing out on a home at this sought-after development.”

Willow Grange provides great transport links to Sheffield, Rotherham, Leeds and York via the nearby M18 and A1. Regular train services also run from Doncaster to Sheffield and Leeds.

Available from £164,995, homes at this desirable development are available to purchase with just a 5% deposit, using the Government backed Help to Buy scheme. The remaining amount is made up from a 20% equity loan and a 75% mortgage.

For further information on the homes coming soon or to register your interest, you can visit the development open 10am until 5pm Thursday to Monday, call 01302 517960 or visit https://www.lovell.co.uk/developments/willow-grange-lakeside/.

