Dozens of jobs available as Doncaster firm starts recruiting - here's how to apply

Major retailer Lidl is now accepting applications for job vacancies at the iPort Distribution site in Doncaster.
The iPort Academy is now making appointments for candidates who wish to go in and complete the online application.
This application can be completed at home but if you would like support from the iPort Academy through the application and with your CV prior, please call and book an appointment.
The application process will consist of an:
Online application
Telephone interview
Face to face interview at the Keepmoat Stadium
Benefits of working for Lidl:
Competitive Salary
10% Discount Card
Rewards gateway
Child care vouchers
Cycle to work scheme
Pension scheme
30 days holiday (Including Stats)
For the successful applicants who gain employment, the training prior to the store opening will be conducted in one of Lidl’s existing distribution sites around the UK.
All travel and accommodation will be paid for.
Working on a 4 on 4 off rota for potentially up to 3 months depending when you are offered a position until the iPort site is open on the 31/01/19.