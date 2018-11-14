Dozens of jobs available as Doncaster firm starts recruiting - here's how to apply

Major retailer Lidl is now accepting applications for job vacancies at the iPort Distribution site in Doncaster.

Jobs available

The iPort Academy is now making appointments for candidates who wish to go in and complete the online application.

This application can be completed at home but if you would like support from the iPort Academy through the application and with your CV prior, please call and book an appointment.

The application process will consist of an:

Online application

Telephone interview

Face to face interview at the Keepmoat Stadium

Benefits of working for Lidl:

Competitive Salary

10% Discount Card

Rewards gateway

Child care vouchers

Cycle to work scheme

Pension scheme

30 days holiday (Including Stats)

For the successful applicants who gain employment, the training prior to the store opening will be conducted in one of Lidl’s existing distribution sites around the UK.

All travel and accommodation will be paid for.

Working on a 4 on 4 off rota for potentially up to 3 months depending when you are offered a position until the iPort site is open on the 31/01/19.