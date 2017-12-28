Doncaster will be put firmly on the map in 2018, says the town’s mayor, Ros Jones.

With ambitious regeneration plans, the borough is set to become a highly attractive location for future investors and a place where residents and visitors can thrive.

Here’s what she had to say: “This year, we can look forward to lots more happening across the borough to firmly put Doncaster on the map. I am a proud of how far Doncaster has come as it establishes itself as a highly attractive location for future investors, a place where our young people can thrive and where residents and visitors can enjoy a wealth of culture, events and attractions.

“We launched Doncaster Growing Together in 2017 – DGT is our borough strategy and is a set of concrete plans for now and big ideas for the future. I anticipate great things in 2018 as we take DGT forward and find new ways of working with partners, local communities, and our fantastic volunteers as we continue on an exciting journey with a confident, bold ambition for the borough.

“There are exciting times ahead for the town centre thanks to the Urban Town Centre Masterplan which comprises a number of ambitious regeneration plans.

“This includes the train station transformation, which is well underway and is set to create a tremendous first impression as people arrive in Doncaster. The scheme is designed to open up the town centre to more visitors and businesses, and improve the atmosphere for residents by creating a highly attractive public space.

“We’ll also soon see the redevelopment of the Wool Market to provide a new and enhanced offer to retail traders and customers. The makeover will also enable the market to host more events, encouraging more people to visit the area.

“The plans for the new Central Library, Museum and Archives will soon be taking shape too. Sitting alongside Cast and Civic Office, it will add to the transformation of the Waterdale area.

“Construction on the Herten Triangle development at Lakeside will get underway in 2018. The new development will be an additional restaurant and leisure destination at the prestigious and popular Lakeside area. It will consist of five restaurants and three drive-thru units.

“Work will also begin on the DN7 project, a major infrastructure scheme in Hatfield while the second phase of the Great Yorkshire Way will see completion.

“Great Yorkshire Way is quite simply one of the biggest regeneration schemes of its kind in the UK. The second stage of this key regeneration route will create a one mile connection from Bawtry Road to Hurst Lane completing the direct link from the M18 to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“The opening of Great Yorkshire Way has helped Doncaster Sheffield Airport achieve incredible growth, the iPort development has grown at remarkable rate creating hundreds of new jobs and good quality new homes are going up on the former Rossington Colliery site. This shows if you have a forward thinking vision to deliver important infrastructure projects they can have a real economic impact.

“The second phase is the final piece of the economic jigsaw which will help stimulate further jobs and create substantial additional economic benefits and growth for Doncaster.

“We are ambitious for the future and in 2018, we’ll further explore the potential of connecting the airport to the East Coast Mainline and providing a station.

“Our concept to provide an East Coast Mainline station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport could certainly release its untapped potential and bring immense additional benefits to Doncaster and the wider region.

“We celebrated the opening of The National College of High Speed Rail in 2017 – it really is an amazing college, the perfect setting to train the engineers that our country needs. The college has two additional learner intakes in January and April and we look forward to it going from strength to strength!

“As well as our fascinating and rich rail heritage, we are also proud of our mining heritage and a few months ago, we announced plans to commission a high quality piece of public art in tribute to this. We’ll be launching the crowd-funding campaign to raise the funding required for the statue.

“Our transformation of adult social care services is ongoing in response to the changing needs of Doncaster residents.

“Like the rest of the country, Doncaster has an ageing population. More people are living longer and need support to remain as independent as possible. To respond to this challenge, we have developed a new approach to support people who need it and use resources more efficiently.

“The ‘Your Life, Your Way’ initiative takes a more local and personal approach to care and support. It aims to help people get the support they need in the way they want it and focusses resources on the most vulnerable residents.

“Work has begun on a £9 million housing development at Peel Hill in Thorne for older people.

“The new extra-care scheme, constructed by housing and regeneration specialist Keepmoat, will bring much needed housing to the area and will comprise 72 one and two-bedroom self-contained apartments for people aged 55 and over.

“Housing & Care21, an organisation which has already successfully delivered three other similar developments in Doncaster, will work in partnership with the council to deliver this development.

“We anticipate new residents moving in before Christmas 2018.

“Providing the best opportunities for Doncaster’s next generation to thrive are a massive priority for us.

“We launched our Children and Young People’s Plan in May. The three-year plan sets out our collective ambition to make Doncaster the most child friendly borough in the country. It’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure that we can create the right conditions for children and young people to thrive in Doncaster.

“And of course, we’re excited to welcome the Tour de Yorkshire back to Doncaster in 2018!

Doncaster will host the finish of the first stage of the men’s race and the ASDA women’s Tour de Yorkshire on Thursday 3rd May. The second stage of these races will also pass through the borough on Friday 4th May so Doncaster’s communities have lots to look forward to. There’s plenty of opportunities for residents to not only enjoy some phenomenal racing action but also to get involved and really help showcase our wonderful borough to an audiences across the world.”