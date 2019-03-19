Doncaster Lakeside Village hosts a weekend of free activities and super savings

Spring has almost sprung and to celebrate the new season, shoppers are being invited to a weekend of free activities and super savings at Lakeside Village.

The centre is welcoming spring with open arms and will be hosting its Hello Spring weekend on March 23 and 24.

Save this spring at Lakeside

David Aunins, centre manager for Lakeside Village said: “We are looking forward to the brighter mornings, warmer weather and all the wonderful things that spring brings.

“Our Hello Spring event will see the centre taken over with activities and special visitors. Younger customers will be able to decorate a plant pot and plant a spring flower for Mother’s Day and there will be a Spring Petting Zoo onsite with ducklings, chicks, rabbits, guinea pigs, young lambs, pygmy goats and rare breed chickens.

“As well as the free activities for children we’ll be welcoming students from Communication Specialist College Doncaster who will be selling plants and garden furniture that they have grown and made as part of their vocational courses.

“There will also be lots to take part in at the Vulcan Exhibition which is at the centre until the end of April.

“Our stores will also be getting into the spring spirit by offering special discounts and offers over the weekend.”

Extra spring savings will include an extra 20% off at M & S (excluding clearance), 20% off any full price adult styles at Clarks, 20% off everything at Suit Direct (some exclusions apply, does not include sale) and 20% off everything at Ben Sherman (off outlet price, excludes sale) plus up to half price on selected shirts.

Families visiting the centre during the weekend will also be able to enjoy the indoor and outdoor play areas, enjoy a drink or a bite to eat at one of the onsite outlets and get their face painted by the extremely popular Lakeside Village face painter.

For further information visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk