Doncaster Chamber appoints new president and board member

Formally announced at the Doncaster Chamber AGM in December, Doncaster Chamber is pleased to welcome Michael Wilkinson (Frog Education) to the position of Doncaster Chamber President and Fabian Braithwaite (HSR Law) to the Board of Directors.

The Chamber represents Doncaster’s private sector with business growth through providing a range of services and benefits and works tirelessly on their behalf to lobby local and national government about key issues affecting the private sector.

Says Michael: “I feel honoured to take stewardship of Doncaster Chamber over the next two-years. As a business, I’ve been an active Chamber member for over 12-years which has unequivocally supported growth. I joined the Board three-years ago to more actively serve Doncaster, contribute to the on-going representation of members and to directly input into the critically important schemes the Chamber drives on behalf of business.

“I’ve had direct input into the critical work of the Doncaster Skills Academy and the Chamber’s campaign for a University Technical College (UTC). I strongly believe that when business succeeds, we all succeed; and as such the Chamber plays a vital role in growth and prosperity of Doncaster.”

Says Fabian, a managing partner for the law firm: “HSR Law Solicitors have been members of the Chamber for 16 years and have sponsored a number of the Business Awards. We regularly attend Chamber networking events and presentations. Most recently we’ve been participating in the Your Voice Focus Groups relating to the Town Centre. I sought to become a Chamber Board Director when I became inspired by the lobbying the Chamber was engaged in on behalf of its members. I feel that the Chamber is uniquely positioned in Doncaster to advocate on the firm’s behalf.”

For more details visit www.doncaster-chamber.co.uk