Doncaster beauty Saffron needs your vote to make it through to the next Miss England heat 

Saffron Laszkowicz, aged 15, is a student from Doncaster and is one of the finalists competing in the photo heat for entry to Miss England 2019.

The public vote has started and acts as one judge on the panel. Saffron needs the support before voting lines close in order to secure a place in the Miss England semi-final held in June 2019.

Judges include the national organiser of Miss England Angie Beasley and Fascia Model international scout Angie Sinclair who will also decide who is the most photogenic and charitable.

The contestants who reach the semi final will be invited to participate in a sports and eco fashion round, where contestants are invited to create an outfit made from recycled materials as well as raising funds for the Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose all now part of the competition.

“The competition is much more than a physical beauty contest, the girls are encouraged to be charitable, sporty and an all round good role model,” says Miss England national director Angie Beasley.

The ultimate winner of Miss England 2019 will be invited to raise awareness for various charities during her reign and will receive a whole host of prizes worth £25,000, including a holiday and a place in Miss World which boasts a prize worth $100,000 for the international winner.

Miss World then becomes a global charity ambassador for the year as her role.

In the last three years, thousands of pounds have been raised by Miss England contestants to help disadvantaged children around the UK. Some of the projects can be seen on the Miss England website;

The reigning Miss England Alisha Cowie from Newcastle is a forensic science student and part time model.

Alisha took part in the Miss World final which has a talent & sports and Beauty with a purpose fundraising round.

The new Miss World was crowned in December in China and was Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de León, she received a first prize of $100,000.

Miss England is the only competition in the country to send its winner in to Miss World.

Voting finishes on Tuesday April 9, 2019, at oon and the public vote will help select the shortlist of contestants for the semi final.

The contestants also have until this date to raise funds for Beauty with a Purpose and gain support in the public vote to help them with their bid to reach the semi final of Miss England.

