Crocs closes its last manufacturing facility

Crocs has announced the closure of its last manufacturing facility.

The comfortable foam clog shoe has been a source of contention ever since it was first launched 16 years ago, as it is unquestionably one of the most hated shoes around the world.

Despite the arguably unsightly design of the shoe, many have been expressing their upset over the news that the company’s last factory will shortly be closing down. However, Crocs has assured its fans that this isn’t the end of their favourite holey footwear.

Despite the widespread belief that the entire organisation would be folding, Crocs has informed the internet that this isn’t the case.

“FALSE ALARM: We aren’t going anywhere,” the company wrote on Twitter in response to a concerned shopper.

According to the statement in regard to the company’s revenue in the second quarter of 2018, Crocs will be closing its last manufacturing facility in order to “simplify the business and improve profitability.”