Celebrity chef and TV baking star heading to Doncaster for food and drink festival

This is a must for food and drink fans.

The 2019 Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival will take place from Friday May 17 to Sunday May 19 and feature Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown and leading celebrity chef Simon Rimmer.

Simon Rimmer

Candice Brown who was crowned Great British Bake Off Champion and the highly popular celebrity chef Simon Rimmer will be highlights of the three-day festival hosting live cooking demonstrations at specially ticketed events. They follow the fabulous Hairy Bikers and Jean-Christophe Novelli who wowed crowds last year.

Now in its third year, this expanding foodie event caters for all tastes. It’s all set to showcase cuisines from across the globe creating a real festival atmosphere in the heart of Doncaster Market Place.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Culture, said: “We are delighted to announce television presenter and chef, Simon Rimmer and Bake Off champion Candice Brown will be our celebrities at the 2019 Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival.

“We expect to attract visitors from Doncaster and beyond and I would encourage people to reserve that weekend so they can see our celebrity chefs in action and enjoy an entertaining and exciting event.

Candice Brown

“We will continue to announce further culinary attractions, stalls and exhibits in the run up to the festival so every taste is catered for…watch this space! This is part of our ongoing commitment to grow the festival and make it a must attend event.”

Further announcements will be made when tickets go on sale at www.visitdoncaster.com and more details of the activities taking place across the Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival weekend will be shared over the coming weeks and months.

Another date for the diary is the grand opening of the revamped Wool Market. It will be officially reopened on Sunday 31 March.