Five-star housebuilder Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, has announced that it is to launch two new developments in Doncaster this year, building 369 new homes and supporting 242 jobs.

This year, £50,393,687 will be invested into the construction of Torne Farm in Rossington and Park Edge in Wheatley, creating 369 brand-new two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, commented: “We’re very pleased to be able to contribute to the local economy in Doncaster and support a wealth of jobs across the region. We’re excited to be creating Torne Farm and Park Edge and are committed to investing in and supporting our local tradesmen, and look forward to working with them over the next 12 months to build even more quality homes.”

These new developments will provide work for a number of disciplines, from construction trades such as bricklayers, electricians and landscapers through to head office support positions.

In addition to contributing to the regional job market, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East will also continue to support the local environments in which it builds.

During 2018 alone, 84,420 trees and shrubs were planted or retained on developments and 97% of construction waste was recycled

A further 7.2 hectares of greenspace was created through publicly accessible open space and private gardens, equivalent to around 273 tennis courts

For more information about Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, please visit: www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk