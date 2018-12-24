Apprenticeships offering high quality training and work opportunities available in Doncaster

St Leger Homes are this week launching a range of apprenticeships aimed at giving high quality training and work opportunities to people living in Doncaster.

The organisation manages over 20,000 properties on behalf of Doncaster Council, and since 2005 their annual apprenticeship programme has trained around 100 people from the local area.

Apprenticeships available

People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to apply.

There are four office based apprentice placements across the business being advertised this week. These 12-18 month apprenticeships are based in Financial Inclusion, Customer Service, Universal Credit Support and the Access To Homes team.

Find out more details about these opportunities on the St Leger Homes jobsite, at https://www.stlegerhomesjobs.co.uk/

The trades based apprenticeship vacancies will be opening in April 2019, for start dates in September 2019.

Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, Paul Tanney, said: “We offer a wide range of opportunities through our apprenticeship scheme throughout the year, in both trades and office based roles. We currently have 29 apprentices working at St Leger Homes – these four office based placements will give people a great insight and experience of the work we do making a difference for our tenants on a daily basis.

“The comprehensive training we offer has led to 97% of our former apprentices going on to secure full time employment with us. We offer great learning opportunities that can turn into great careers. Please visit https://www.stlegerhomesjobs.co.uk/and consider applying before the closing date of the 10th January 2019.”