An apprentice from Doncaster is calling on local people and his fellow colleagues to pursue the career they have always wanted by applying for an apprenticeship during National Apprenticeship Week 2019.

James Varley, aged 23, from Doncaster is a Mechatronics Apprentice working at Amazon in iPort, Doncaster. James works at the local Amazon fulfilment centre as Reliability and Maintenance Engineer.



James started his apprenticeship with Amazon in September 2017 and is working towards a qualification to become an engineer after four years of training study with Amazon and EEF, Birmingham.



READ MORE: National initiative aims to inspire the next wave of apprentices

Amazon James Varley, Apprentice LBA2 at work in the FC and workshop

James is one of 15 apprentices currently working at Amazon in Doncaster iPort. This week, Amazon is announcing that it will create a further 1,000 new apprenticeships in fulfilment centres and development centres across the UK, including 29 new apprenticeships in Amazon’s Doncaster site in iPort.



James is also encouraging his fellow Amazon employees to pursue qualifications and training in their dream career by applying for the Amazon Apprenticeship Programme.



The apprentices will join Amazon’s world-class Apprenticeship Programme, where the courses typically run on average for three years and are fully funded by Amazon and mix theory and work-based training.



Speaking about the Amazon Apprenticeship Programme, James said: “I’m really enjoying my apprenticeship role at Amazon because it’s really varied, and no two days are the same. I also enjoy working with my team because everyone is so supportive. There is a great team culture here which is a big plus for me.”



James explains why he decided to apply for the Amazon Apprenticeship Programme: “I wanted to be a pilot when I was younger but at six foot six, I’m unfortunately too tall so, I began to think about alternative careers.”



“I knew I wanted to do something practical as I’ve always been interested in taking things apart and putting them back together and when I was younger I loved building LEGO and Mechano sets. I suppose that set me on the path I’m on today. I looked around for opportunities and the Amazon programme seemed like a perfect fit.”



When asked about what he has learned during his apprenticeship, James said: “The most important thing I’ve learnt during my time at Amazon in Doncaster is trust, to trust my team and to trust myself. The apprenticeship has been great for developing my self-belief.”



READ MORE: Exciting career opportunities for Doncaster’s unemployed

Finally, for anyone thinking about applying for an apprenticeship, James has some advice: “Apply right away! Also, if you are lucky enough to get an interview, then ask a lot of questions while you’re here. I think it’s important to get to know the programme from the earliest possible stage. Amazon is a great place to work. It has a brilliant team with great cultural diversity.”



During National Apprenticeship Week 2019, Amazon has announced the creation of 1,000 new apprenticeships for new and existing employees in fulfilment centres and development centres across the country.



Starting on 4th March, opportunities will be available to join apprenticeship schemes in Operations, IT and Engineering.



Amazon’s Apprenticeship schemes are designed to suit candidates with a range of experience, from those with life skills to school leavers who are 18+ with GCSEs or A-levels.*



Anyone interested in finding out more information about the Amazon Apprenticeship Programme can visit www.amazon.jobs/apprentices