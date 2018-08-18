Bus services diverted after crash on Sheffield road

Services on a Sheffield bus route are being diverted this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.

The collision is affecting passengers travelling on 271 and 272 bus routes, which serve areas of the city including Ecclesall and Hathersage.



A spokesman for First Buses said on Twitter: "Services 271 / 272 – Due to a none (sic) bus RTC all services will be diverted via Carterknowle Road, Abbeydale Road, Totley, Owler Bar picking up normal route at Fox House, this will be in both directions until this RTC is cleared."