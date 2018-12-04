Burglars steal cute puppies in Doncaster home raid 

Burglars stole a litter of puppies during a raid on a Doncaster home.

They kicked in the panel of a rear door and got inside a property in Dunscroft yesterday, December 3, sometime between 3pm and 3.20pm.

The stolen puppies.

Police said the burglars stole a number of items including three Maltese puppies that are only six-weeks-old.

The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on Facebook: “They are in the weaning stage and should ideally be with their mother for another two weeks. The mother was left very distressed.

“If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Police non emergency number on 101.”