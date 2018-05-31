Burglars raid Sheffield business

Burglars raided a business in Sheffield overnight.

They broke into a premises in Archer Road, Millhouses, at 1am this morning.

Police did not name the business but said the burglars "gained entry to a secure area and stole the till and cash."

Elsewhere burglars broke into a home in Raeburn Way, Gleadless Valley.

The incident happened on May 21 at about 10pm but police have only just released details.

A spokesperson said they gained entry by damaging a rear downstairs window and a number of undisclosed items were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.