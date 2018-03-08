Burger King, Costa, Creams, Dunkin' Donuts, Estabulo, Taco Bell and TGI Fridays set to move into £8million Doncaster development

Work is finally set to start on an £8 million Doncaster restaurants and leisure scheme -- with seven firms confirmed for the site.

Bosses at Doncaster Council say they are now able to move onto the site to start construction work on the land, which has been dubbed the Herten Triangle, after contracts for the private sector operators were signed this week.

An artist's impression of how the Herten Triangle will look

It is expected to bring around 200 jobs.

It means Burger King, Costa, Creams, Dunkin' Donuts, Estabulo, Taco Bell and TGI Fridays will operate on the site, and are expected to be open next year.

Doncaster Council decided to develop the Herten Triangle last year after developers initially struggled to move it forward.

Read more: 'Herten Triangle' at Doncaster Lakeside finally set to be transformed into £6m leisure complex

The scheme had initially stalled, with the council deciding to carry out the development itself to get it moving again. In separate plans, the council is also now looking at a similar plan to develop several other sites itself which were previously covered under an arrangement it had with Muse.

Officially now being called the Lakeside Triangle, the site will be an additional restaurant and leisure destination in the Lakeside area, which already has facilities including a multi-screen cinema and a bowling alley, as well as the Doncaster Dome leisure centre.

The development will consist of a five restaurant parade and three drive-through units.

The seven firms have all agreed lets on the units which range from 1,800sq ft to 3,650sq ft. One unit is still available in the parade but council officials says they expect it to be taken up quickly now the development is set to start.

Read more: Doncaster council plans to take control of major schemes in town centre



Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “I'm delighted that our bold decision to develop out this scheme, which will create about 200 jobs and see the council generate additional business rates income, has paid off.

“This important parcel of council-owned land at Lakeside will now be transformed into another first class leisure offering, complementing the wide array of attractions already located in the vicinity.

“The level of interest in the development shows the confidence the private sector has in Doncaster as a business destination and proves how forward thinking we are as a local authority.

Read more: Full council approves £349million Doncaster investment plans and 3.99 per cent council tax rise



“We have brought this ambitious scheme to life which will benefit local residents, Doncaster and its economy. It will also enable the council to offset the impact of Government’s austerity cuts.

"We have shown by bringing this project to fruition how we can deliver major schemes in a developer capacity. We will now be looking for other viable development opportunities in the town centre as part of our Urban Centre Masterplan and other parts of the borough that have regeneration benefits, stimulate the economy and provide new income streams.”

The cost of the project will be met from the council’s Investment and Modernisation Fund and is expected to bring in and annual return for the council of about £500,000.

The scheme was given planning permission in 2017.

Construction work will start in the coming weeks with the operators expected to be in place in Easter 2019.

The operators:

TGI Fridays

American restaurant chain focusing on casual dining, which currently has no Doncaster sites.

A spokesman for TGI Fridays confirmed they exchanged initial legals for a site at Lakeside Triangle which they hope to open early in 2019.

She added: "The liquor licensing application has now been submitted for our new 5,000 square foot restaurant, offering 160 covers and a standalone bar – creating approximately 70 new careers in the area. We can’t wait to bring the Fridays Experience to Doncaster and celebrate in style."

Estabulo

Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill says it follows the Brazilian Gaúcho’s traditional method of cooking. This takes cuts of meat, which are then skewered and cooked slowly on open flames.

Wakefield-based Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill operate four sites around Yorkshire, and is themed on the Brazilian Gaúcho’s traditional method of cooking. Does not currently operate in South Yorkshire.

Creams

Franchise based cafe chain Creams sells a range of sundaes, smoothies, juices, and desserts.

Set up in 200, the firm says it aims to present a 1950's retro Americana genre. Currently no Doncaster sites.

Dunkin’ Donuts

American firm founded in 1950, Dunkinis Donuts is a fracnhise firm selling coffee and baked goods.

The firm says it has 10,500 locations in 31 countries. There are none in Doncaster at present.

Costa

Chain of Coffee Shops which also sells cakes and sandwiches.

Already operates in Donaster with site in the Frenchgate Centre, Lakeside Village and Wheatley Centre and one already on the way at Donaster Royal Infirmary.

Taco Bell

Mexican themed fast food chain selling tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and nachos. Does not currently operate in Doncaster, The nearest is at Manvers.

Burger King

Big American burger chain. Already has one site in Doncaster, based at the food court at the Frenchgate Centre.