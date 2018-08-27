Brother of Sheffield man killed in street stabbing urges people to 'drop the knife'

The teenage brother of a beloved Sheffield man stabbed to death on the street is urging people across the city to 'drop the knife' in a bid to prevent other people from suffering the same heartbreak he has.

On September 10 last year, the lives of the Al-Saroori family were changed forever when 31-year-old Sami Al-Saroori was fatally stabbed through the heart during an incident outside a house party in Wensley Gardens in Page Hall.

Zane with Sami's daughter, Amelia.

Amelia, the daughter Sami had with wife, Martina, was only six-years-old when he died.

Sami's killer, Khalid Mokadeh, was jailed for a total of 27 years for fatally stabbing Sami and for two other knife attacks carried out by Mokadeh in the run up to the young dad's death.

Mokadeh, of The Oval, Firth Park was put on trial for Sami's murder earlier this year, but jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Sami Al-Saroori was fatally stabbed through the heart on September 9 last year

Sami's younger brother, Zane, has today spoken of the devastating impact his death has had.

The brave 15-year-old has also explained why he wants to take a stand and support The Star's drop the knife campaign at such a young age.

"Please, drop the knife and get a life. Get a job, it really isn’t worth it. Once one of you drops the knife, it could save one life. Once you do it, someone else will, until eventually knife crime will drop. It won’t completely stop but, even just one life being saved could make a big difference. Make the right choice," said Zane.

He added: "My brother was the genuinely the best person I knew in my life. I have never ever thought about any of my family leaving me and when I found out Sami was murdered, I refused to believe it. I bottled up all my emotions and was staring out the window over and over again hoping to see him walk past.

Sami and his wife Martina

"A few days ago before the tragic event took place, I remember Sami putting his hand through the living room window as a joke which made me jump. I will never be able to think of a good

memory of Sami anymore without imaging what that night was like for him and, when I close my eyes, I feel like Khalid’s face is tattooed to the inside of my eye lids, constantly there.

"Just before he was found not guilty on the count of murder, I was staring at him and saw no remorse what so ever in his face. The thing that will forever stick to me throughout my whole life will be when he looked back at me and stared for a few seconds and then winked. The feeling I got as soon as he winked was horrible. When the judge was being told that he is only 22 and shouldn’t be deprived of his future. What about Sami’s future? What about everyone affected by this? How is his daughter going to carry on her life as normal?

"Sami was my big brother and I can’t believe he is gone, and still don’t feel like it is true even after I saw his body at the morgue.

Sami and his daughter, Amelia

"When I went to see Sami at the morgue, it felt good to see him but was the worst thing ever at the same time. His body was cold and his mouth was open with his tongue dry. I was scared to hug him. I didn’t feel like it was him.

"Yes, it was his body he lived in for his whole life but, he wasn’t there. I couldn’t hear his roaring laugh or just his voice in general. The day Sami was taken away from us, he made a mistake when shaving his beard which was funny but now thinking back to that moment. That was the last time I ever saw him."

Through a moving victim impact statement read out in court, Sami's mother, Zabrah, described how his death had not just affected his immediate family, but had also impacted on 170 relatives.