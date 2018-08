A broken down vehicle is causing rush-hour delays on the motorway near Doncaster this morning.

There are disruptions on the A1M southbound exit slip road at junction 35.

READ MORE: Man killed in Sheffield street stabbing named as detectives arrest two teenagers

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Sheffield street dies in hospital

The incident is meant to be cleared by about 8.30am.

READ MORE: Sheffield mum found dead in Ibiza was Manchester terror attack survivor