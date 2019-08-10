Brodsworth Proms cancelled due to 'extreme weather'

The Proms at Brodsworth event which was due to take place this evening, has now been cancelled due to the ‘extreme weather’ which has been forecast for this weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting heavy showers in the region tonight, and a weather warning is also place due to the ‘unseasonably strong’ gusts of wind which are expected to cause disruption.

A spokesman for English Heritage said: “It is with regret that due to the extreme weather predicted for this weekend we have had to make the decision to cancel our Proms at Brodsworth event on the 10th August.

“Your pre-booked tickets will be automatically refunded back to the payment card used at the time of booking within 10-14 days.

“There is no need to contact us to arrange your refund.”