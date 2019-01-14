As a crunch few days for Brexit loom, just which were the areas of the UK which recorded the highest Leave and Remain votes – and how did Doncaster fare?

The figures reveal that Doncaster was the 16th highest Leave voting area in the UK, the biggest Leave voting area in Yorkshire and one of the biggest Leave voting areas in Northern England.

Doncaster is one of Britain's most Brexit voting places.

READ MORE: Doncaster’s Jeremy Clarkson says Brexit voters are ‘coffin dodging idiots’ who ‘don’t want to live next door to Syrians’

From 382 voting areas across the UK, Doncaster was named among the top 20 highest leave voting areas in Britain – with Barnsley the only other Yorkshire area to make the cut.

The 2016 vote saw 104,260 people in Doncaster vote to leave the EU – with 46,922 voting to Remain – a 69% to 31% split.

READ MORE: Doncaster MP says people have not changed minds over Brexit

Nationwide, 52% voted to leave with 48% voting Remain.

Boston in Lincolnshire recorded the highest Leave vote nationally, with 75.6% wanting out while Lambeth in London had the highest number of Remain voters, with 78.6% wanting to stay in.

READ MORE: Doncaster’s DFS warns of delays to sofas over Brexit

Here are the top 20 areas of the UK that recorded the highest proportion of Leave and Remain votes in the 2016 EU referendum.

LEAVE

1. Boston 75.6%

2. South Holland 73.6%

3. Castle Point 72.7%

4. Thurrock 72.3%

5. Great Yarmouth 71.5%

6. Fenland 71.4%

7. Mansfield 70.9%

8. Bolsover 70.8%

9. East Lindsey 70.7%

10. North East Lincolnshire 69.9%

11. Ashfield 69.8%

12. Havering 69.7%

13. Hartlepool 69.6%

14. Tendring 69.5%

15. Stoke-on-Trent 69.4%

16. Doncaster 69.0%

17. Cannock Chase 68.9%

18. Basildon 68.6%

19. Barnsley 68.3%

20. Harlow 68.1%

REMAIN

1. Lambeth 78.6%

2. Hackney 78.5%

3. Haringey 75.6%

4. City of London 75.3%

5. Islington 75.2%

6. Wandsworth 75.0%

7. Camden 74.9%

8. Edinburgh 74.4%

9. East Renfrewshire 74.3%

10. Cambridge 73.8%

11. Southwark 72.8%

12. East Dunbartonshire 71.4%

13. Oxford 70.3%

14. Hammersmith & Fulham 70.0%

15. Lewisham 69.9%

16. Richmond-upon-Thames 69.3%

17. Westminster 69.0%

18. Kensington & Chelsea 68.7%

19. Brighton & Hove 68.6%

20. Stirling 67.7%