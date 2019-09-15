According to our online vote, the Brexit Party would score 35% of the vote – an increase of 7% from when we ran a similar poll in April.

However, support for the Conservative Party appears to have surged in Doncaster over the last few months – with our poll suggesting Boris Johnson’s party would secure a 26% share of the vote – a 20% increase from April when the Tories polled just 6% in the town.

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party would get most votes in Doncaster, according to a poll.

Both Mr Farage and Mr Johnson have visited Doncaster in recent weeks, with both parties seemingly keen to focus their attentions on a town which recorded a 69% Leave vote.

However, the increase in support for both parties has come largely at the expense of UKIP rather than Labour, with Mr Farage’s former party plunging from and 18% share in April to zero this time round.

Support for Labour has dropped by 5% from 27% to 22% while the Remain supporting Liberal Democrats have seen their share rise from 4 to 7%, an increase of 3%.

WHO WOULD YOU VOTE FOR IN A GENERAL ELECTION IN DONCASTER – FULL RESULTS

1 Brexit Party 35% +7% (from April)

2 Conservative 26% +20%

3 Labour 22% -5%

4 Liberal Democrat 7% + 3%

5 Green 4% +1%

6 None of them 5% -2%

7 Change UK 1% -4%

8 Independent 0% -1%

9 UKIP 0% -18%