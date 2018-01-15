Breaking News: RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian planes

RAF jets have been scrambled this morning to intercept Russian planes spotted heading towards UK airspace.

Two Typhoon fighters took off from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland just before 9:30am as QRA - Quick Reaction Alert - to intercept the two Russian Tu-160 Blackjacks.

An RAF spokesman said: “We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth scrambled this morning, this is a live operation and therefore we will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete.”

Air traffic monitors showed 1,500mph RAF Typhoons tailing a British Voyager aircraft off Caithness on the east coast of Scotland this morning.