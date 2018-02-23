BREAKING NEWS: Architect behind Sheffield's Park Hill flats has reportedly died

One of the architects behind Sheffield's iconic Park Hill flats development has reportedly died.

Ivor Smith died peacefully last weekend at the age of 92, according to trade magazine Architects' Journal.

Born in January 1926, he was evacuated from his home town in Essex during the Second World War to Derbyshire.

In 1953 he took up a position in the city architects office in Sheffield, where he and the late Jack Lynn designed and oversaw the building of Park Hill.

The iconic site was Grade II-listed in 1998 and is currently undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment to bring it back to its former glory. .

In later life it is believed Mr Smith married, had children and moved to Cambridge.

Leading industry figures have been lining up to pay tribute.

Roger Hawkins, partner at Hawkins\Brown, which worked on the first phase of Park Hill’s regeneration said it was a ‘privilege’ to have met Smith.

Studio Egret West founding director Christophe Egret said showing Smith the completed first phase of the revamp was a ‘special moment’.

He added: "He was very happy that the building had been given a second lease of life."

Nick Riley, board director at Whittam Cox, which was recently appointed to the third phase of the Park Hill revamp, said Smith left an ‘incredible legacy’.

Annalie Riches, founder of Mikhail Riches – another practice to play a part in Park Hill’s refurbishment – said she was inspired by Smith’s scheme.

She said: "As a student at Sheffield I always admired Park Hill; it inspired me to get involved with housing."