Disability equality charity Scope opened its doors to the Doncaster community yesterday (Thursday, February 28).

Showing his support was civic mayor, Councillor Majid Kahn who was given a tour of the hybrid charity shop that houses furniture, homeware and electrical goods alongside a fashion and bric-a-brac area, under one (very large) roof.

Civic mayor, Councillor Majid Kahn at Home by Scope

This is Scope’s first shop to be located in a retail park.

The civic mayor saw first hand how Scope has put disabled people at the front of the design process with the widened aisles, which allow wheelchairs and buggies to manoeuvre easily around all areas.

The layout of the furniture area is designed in room sets, rather than rows of products, to create an inspiring and relaxing shopping experience.

Coun Khan said: “I am extremely pleased that Scope has chosen Doncaster to open its new style shop, Home by Scope.

“This is far more than a charity shop, it’s a completely new concept.

“To see how hard the local staff and volunteers have worked to open this shop makes me extremely proud and I am delighted to be present at opening.

“I would encourage anyone who is looking for a bargain or is able to volunteer some time, to visit Home by Scope, and help make a difference to the lives of disabled people.”

The shop is located at Unit 3A, Thorne Road Retail Park, Doncaster, DN2 5DX and is fully accessible to wheelchair users and people with buggies.