Boy, 15, suffers head injury in one-vehicle collision on Sheffield road

A 15-year-old pedestrian is being treated for a head injury, after being involved in a one-vehicle collision on a Sheffield street earlier today.

The boy was hit by a white Kia Sportage on Masters Road, Sheffield Lane Top at around 4pm today.

The scene on Masters Road following the road traffic collision

He was rushed to hospital with a head injury a short time later.

Team Leader at South Yorkshire Police Communications, Trevor Birchard said: "The boy is with a consultant neurosurgeon at Sheffield Children's Hospital. His family are aware.

"Collision investigation is taking place today, and enquiries remain ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 550 of August 27, 2018.