Boy, 15, charged with murder of Sheffield teenager

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a Sheffield teenager, who was fatally stabbed in the street on Thursday evening.

In the early hours of this morning charged a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy, named locally as Sam Baker, in the Lowedges area of Sheffield on Thursday, May 24.

The scene in Lowedges yesterday

The 15-year-old from the Lowedges area of Sheffield has been charged with murder and remanded into custody until his appearance before court on Monday, May 28.

The murder suspect's name has not been released by police.

At around 7.50pm on May 24, officers responded to reports a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed on Lowedges Road. The teenager was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead just after 8.50pm.

A post mortem examination has concluded the 15-year-old died as a result of stabs wound to the chest.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, his family have been informed and are receiving support for specialist trained officers.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information in connection to the investigation and anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 829 of May 24.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.