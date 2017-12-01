Boss who ran famed Doncaster electrical store Miller Bros with his brother dies

One of the famed brothers from the Doncaster Miller Bros electrical store empire has died.

Robert Miller, known as Bob, who ran the family electricals firm with his brother Jim, died earlier this month at the age of 85 after a long illness.

The firm's Shaw Lane HQ after its closure in 2009.

Mr Miller and his brother ran the company which had a number of stores in Doncaster at its height and was set up in 1923.

But the long-established firm went into administration in January 2009 and closed down with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

Mr Miller died on November 18.

An obituary described him as the dearly loved husband of Pamela, loving father of Jane, Simon and James and adored grandfather of Harriet, Lucy, Oscar, Hugo, Sophia, Poppy and Toby.

Jim and Bob Miller ran the Miller Bros empire.

At its height, the firm at a huge showroom at Shaw Lane, Doncaster.

But the collapse of Woolworths, which Miller Brothers provided e-retail services for, was a major factor in the firm going into administration eight years ago.

The firm also had town centre stores in the 1980s.

The Shaw Lane HQ is now home furninishings store Furniture Barn.

The funeral will take place on December 14 at 11.15am at St Wilfrid's, Church, Cantley.