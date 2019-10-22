There are plenty of fireworks displays to choose from in Doncaster.

Bonfire Night 2019: Your guide to Doncaster's firework displays

Bonfire Night will soon be upon us in Doncaster – and if you are looking for a fireworks display, there’s plenty to pick from.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:52 pm

Here's our round up of the displays and venues taking place across the town this year.

Bonfire Night 2019

The Keepmoat Stadium will host the Big Bang on November 5 from 5pm.

Bonfire Night 2019

Doncaster Racecourse will host a fireworks spectacular from 4pm to 8.30pm on November 2.

Bonfire Night 2019

Epworth Bonfire Night will take place at Epworth Show Field, Epworth Turbary on November 2 from 4.30pm.

Bonfire Night 2019

Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall Community Bonfire will take place at Glasspark Sports Ground, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall on November 2. Bonfire 6.30pm. Fireworks 7.45pm.

