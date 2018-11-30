Body found in search for missing Doncaster man, aged 21  

Police have today found a body in their search for a missing 21-year-old man from Doncaster.

A body was found at about 3pm this afternoon close to Mexborough Railway Station.

Ryan Cole.

READ MORE: UPDATE: First pictures and video footage emerges from tram and car crash scene in Sheffield

READ MORE: Tram reportedly crashes into car near Sheffield city centre

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it is missing Mexborough man Ryan Cole.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

READ MORE: Tram reportedly crashes into car near Sheffield city centre

“Mr Cole’s family have been informed and our officers are supporting them.”

Mr Cole had been missing from his home in Mexborough since Sunday.