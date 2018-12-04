Body found in sea off Tenerife in search for missing woman with Sheffield connections 

A body has been found in the sea off Tenerife by a search party looking for a missing woman who has connections to Sheffield.

Amy Louise Gerard, aged 28, was last seen outside the Irish Molly Malone bar in Puerto de la Cruz in the early hours of Friday, November 30.

Amy Gerard.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which supports Brits in crisis abroad, said Amy had been celebrating a friend’s birthday when she went missing.

Amy’s sister, Chloe, from Sheffield, has flown to Tenerife with their mum to help with the search.

Police on the island today confirmed a woman’s body has been found in the sea off the coast.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Officers also said the search operation for Amy has now been called off.