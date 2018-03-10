Blue Badge abusers hauled before Sheffield magistrates

A woman who used her grandmother’s disabled parking badge to park for free and a man who used a Blue Badge belonging to his ex-wife have been hauled before Sheffield magistrates.

Paula Elomari, 45, of Lyminster Avenue, Moorgate, was found guilty in her absence by Sheffield Magistrates on February 27 this year.

The court was told that she used her grandmother’s Blue Badge to park in a designated disabled parking bay on Wellgate last June, even though her grandmother was not with her at the time.

Meanwhile Ahmet Binici, 48, of Piper Court, Longley Sheffield pleaded guilty by post when charged with using his ex-wife’s Blue Badge to park his vehicle in a disabled parking bay on College Street, Rotherham last July.

His ex-wife was on a flight heading abroad whilst the badge was in use.

Ms Elomari was fined £200, plus £200 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Mr Binici was fined £150 with £150 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Damien Wilson, Rotherham Council’s Strategic Director for Regeneration and Environment, said: “These are yet more examples of this extremely anti-social crime. Not only were the badges displayed fraudulently; but the vehicles were parked in designated disabled parking bays - denying genuinely disabled people the opportunity to park there.

“The Council will not tolerate such activities and we will take legal action whenever it is in the public interest to do so.”