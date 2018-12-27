Blaze rips through Rotherham home on Christmas Day 

A fault with a tumble dryer sparked a blaze which caused extensive damage to a home in Rotherham on Christmas Day.

The fire spread through the kitchen of the property in Sough Hall Crescent, Thorpe Hesley, at 1pm.

Sough Hall Crescent, Rotherham. Picture: Google

The kitchen was gutted in the blaze and other rooms in the home were smoke logged.

Crews from Tankersley, Elm Lane and Rotherham fire stations dealt with the blaze.

None of the occupants were harmed and they all made it out safe.