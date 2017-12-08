Bizarre incident sees burglar throw 'bag of power tools' at South Yorkshire Police officer during chase

A suspected burglar threw a bag of power tools at a police officer during a chase through the streets.

But the tactic did not deter the determined officer as he eventually caught him and arrested him in Hexthorpe, Doncaster, yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "PC Davidson locked eyes with his 33-year-old burglary suspect.

"After a foot chase the male was arrested and suspecting that the bag thrown at him with two power drills in was not an early Christmas present added a theft to the arrest reasons."