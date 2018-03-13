Big hearted fundraisers collect £10,000 to send terminally ill Doncaster woman on holiday

Big hearted fundraisers have collected nearly £10,000 to send a terminally ill Doncaster woman on holiday.

Friends and family have rallied around pal Adele Blandford who has been battling cancer for nearly ten years.

She was first diagnosed in 2009 and was told the illness was terminal five years later - but she has defied the medics and is now set for the family break after a crowdfunding drive doubled its £5,000 target.

But as donations poured in, the fund has now swelled to more than £9,500 to allow Adele, husband Shaun and their two sons Jack and Harvey the 'holiday of a lifetime.'

A message on the JustGiving page set up to raise the cash said: "In 2009, our amazing, beautiful, inspirational friend Adele was diagnosed with breast cancer whilst carrying her second child Harvey.

"Five years later she was diagnosed as terminal when she developed her first brain tumours.

"She was given six months to live - sheer attitude and determination have been a massive factor in keeping her here.

"After several brain tumours, nodules on her lungs, then suddenly losing her mum, plus so much more, she keeps on fighting."

"The fight is on again with more brain tumours and cancer spreading to her bones and several more lymph areas.

"Adele has recently started another chemotherapy trial, to beat this horrible disease. Please help us raise as much money as we can send Adele, Shaun and their two boys on a well deserved, much needed, family holiday of a lifetime."

Adele said: "Thank you to each and everyone of you who have been involved, donated so far and sent well wishes. We mean it from the bottom of our hearts.

"It’s given me so much incentive now especially just lately while my chemotherapy is taking hold and making me so poorly that I cannot even leave the house.

"The warmth and love from everyone is immense and I hope I get to thank you all personally over the next few weeks."

You can donate to the campaign at the Just Giving page HERE

