Beautiful boy Duke is looking for a home this Christmas

Could you give beautiful boy Duke a home this Christmas?

Duke has been living at Mayflower Animal Sanctuary in Bawtry for over two years now and the search is on to finally find a loving new home.

Natasha Kitching who works for the Doncaster-based charity said: “I’ve spent a lot of time getting to know this beautiful boy and I’m desperate to see him in a loving home, which is all he wants.

“Duke doesn’t enjoy being in kennels and having strangers stare at him through the fencing scares him. Visitors don’t see what I see when I’m with him. He’s gentle, loving, intelligent and one of the most trainable and well behaved dogs we have on site.

“Duke does have a few issues when it comes to other dogs therefore he will always need to be walked on a muzzle, no exceptions. This being said, living in a kennel environment for so long isn’t good for any dog therefore any issues he does have will be heightened.”

She added: “This boy will need a strong owner who is good at laying down rules and boundaries to make him feel safe. He needs someone willing to put effort into his training. The rewards will be well worth your time.

“Please, if you think you’re someone who could offer this lad a forever home, come down to the sanctuary and speak with us. We can introduce you to Duke and he can show you how good he is at fetch.”

She continued: “This guy is constantly improving. I’ve been working on his clicker training and he’s coming on leaps and bounds. Recently he’s been loving belly rubs in his bed and playing tug of war with his new rope toy. Training is helping him focus and settling his underlying issues, we’re just sat here waiting for visitors to come and fall in love.”

For more information contact Mayflower Animal Sanctuary on 01302 711330 or visit http://mayflowersanctuary.co.uk/