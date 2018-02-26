BEAST FROM THE EAST: Top driving tips to avoid skidding on Sheffield's icy roads

Sheffield motorists are being offered driving safety tips ahead of predicted heavy snowfall that is set to cause icy conditions on the roads this week.

Motorists have been told to only travel if 'absolutely necessary' tomorrow with heavy snow expected to hit the city overnight as the so-called 'Beast from the East' sweeps across the UK.

Snowfall.

READ MORE: BEAST FROM THE EAST: How much snow could fall in Sheffield next week

The Met Office has issued a level three cold weather alert - just one step below a national emergency - as temperatures are expected to plummet to as low as -4C in Sheffield.

Goodyear Tyres UK has now issued driver safety information in what are expected to be treacherous conditions.

Watch your speed:- It seems like an obvious point, but the roads are far more treacherous in poor weather. Be mindful of increased stopping distances in wet or icy conditions which will affect your tyres grip on the road.

Check your tyres for wear:- Check your tyre pressure and tread depth regularly (Goodyear recommends a minimum tread depth of 4mm for winter tyres to ensure optimal performance). You can easily check your tyre tread depth by placing a 20p coin into the tread of your tyre. If the outer rim of the coin is visible, the tyre is approaching the legal minimum tread depth and you should consider replacing it.

READ MORE: BEAST FROM THE EAST: Snow warnings upgraded as Sheffield braces itself for freezing conditions

Use a higher gear to start and pull away:- Spinning your wheels quickly can dig the vehicle deeper into the snow so try to resist the temptation. Placing the car into a higher gear will mean less torque output and spin, giving you a greater chance of driving out of snow or mud.

Don’t ‘pump’ your brakes:- If you have anti-lock brakes, keep a steady pressure on the brake pedal so that your ABS system can bring your car to a halt quickly and safely. You’ll have more time to steer the car out of danger, and this could prevent you from skidding further.

Keep your distance:- Braking distances can increase by up to ten times in snow and icy conditions. Don’t just rely on brakes to bring you to a stop – make sure to decrease through your gears too to aid you safely.

READ MORE: IN PICTURES: This is what happened the last time the Beast from the East hit Sheffield

Be careful over bridges or passes:- They are well known locations for icy patches, so slow down when going over them.

Pack an emergency kit:- As winter weather is increasingly unpredictable, Goodyear recommends that all motorists pack an essential kit in case you find yourself stranded. Emergency supplies should include warm clothing, blanket, snacks, water, red warning triangle and a torch. An in-car phone charger is also recommended.

Avoid distractions:- You’ll need all the concentration you can muster in heavy snowy conditions as the visibility is likely to be very poor. Avoid distractions so you can get to your destination safely.