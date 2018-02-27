BEAST FROM THE EAST: Disruption to bin collections in Sheffield

The adverse weather conditions are causing disruption to bin collections across Sheffield today.

Veolia, which handles the city's waste collection services, apologised for delays in waste and recycling collections caused by the so-called Beast from the East blizzard.

The company said: "Due to the snowy conditions today affecting the roads and footpaths, some waste and recycling collections will be disrupted today.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"We will continue to review conditions and will keep you updated via our website at www.veolia.co.uk/sheffield

"Please leave your bin/box out until they have been emptied."