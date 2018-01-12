Be happy by volunteering for the RSPCA in South Yorkshire

Be happy!

Did you know research shows that people who volunteer are on average happier and more fulfilled? So it is not only the charity that gains from your helping hand.

It can improve your CV or professional development, and for others, such as the retired, it can inject fresh purpose in your life. Most important, you meet likeminded people, have fun and make a difference for local animals in need.

The RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre at Bawtry requires extra volunteers in key areas:

The fundraising group meets regularly and helps at events such as the dog show and the Easter Fair.

Be part of the dog walking team – there is a particular shortage on Thursdays.

Help to meet and greet – this is a vital role to show customers how to use the new assisted viewing screens and guide them to and from the dog compound.

Home visitors – another important task to ensure rescued animals go to a good home.

Cat and dog fosterers provide important support for rescued animals that need time and TLC to recover before re-homing.

These are flexible opportunities that fit round a busy lifestyle. For example, fundraising might involve supporting a handful of events through the year. Volunteering at the Animal Centre might be a morning or an afternoon during the week or at a weekend.

For more information, telephone 01302 719790 or email info@rspcadrb.org.uk.