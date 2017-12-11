Barnsley 0 Derby 3: Reds hover above drop zone after fifth defeat on trot

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is starting to lose patience with some of his players after the team were thumped 3-0 at home by Derby.

The Reds were second-best all afternoon against Gary Rowett’s Rams, who looked impressive as they roared to a fourth Championship win in five games.

The hosts, by stark contrast, have lost their last five matches and are hovering precariously above the drop zone.

Just four points separate the Reds from third-bottom Birmingham.

Heckingbottom groaned: “You may as well rewind the last press conference and play it again.

“It’s the same thing again. We were wasteful too often.

“I have to credit Derby because they were clinical and showed their undoubted quality.

“But we didn’t take anything that we made.

“It’s no good being the best team between the boxes. You have to do it in the boxes.

“They were better than us, pure and simple.

“They had four chances and scored with three of them.”

The Reds were dismal in the opening 45 minutes at a bitterly cold Oakwell, and were deservedly a couple of goals behind at the interval.

The Rams grabbed both their goals in a devastating five-minute spell shortly before the break.

Tom Lawrence pounced on a loose ball before drilling clinically past Adam Davies.

It was 2-0 when Matej Vydra tapped home a cross from Andreas Weimann.

The Reds rallied somewhat after the break, with Brad Potts unlucky as his effort struck the crossbar.

That was as close as it got, though, and Weimann extended the Rams’ lead 12 minutes from time when he lashed home past Davies from distance.

Hecky’s plea to fans

Dejected Paul Heckingbottom will keep plugging away in search of a much-needed victory after suffering a troubling fifth straight loss.

Although he maintained a largely positive stance after the previous reverse at Bolton seven days earlier, the Reds boss cut a hugely disappointed figure in the wake of the 3-0 home loss to in-form Derby.

With a couple of tricky trips over the next two weekends, Heckingbottom will continue to rally the troops, but it’s clearly not easy.

“We know we’ll keep playing to make ourselves better,” said Heckingbottom.

“And hopefully we’ll get some more wins in the bank before January.

“It is difficult, though, and I’m disappointed because I know the fans are 100-per-cent behind us.

“I would like to think the fans are realistic, however.

“They have to understand the challenge that is facing everyone at this club.

“We’ve built a new team from scratch and as I’ve said many times before, the Championship can be a really unforgiving division.”

tough winter on cards

More of the Barnsley players will need to start standing up to be counted, otherwise a difficult and miserable winter could be on the cards.

The Reds disappointed hugely against Derby, and a number of the players looked shorn of confidence during a fifth straight Championship defeat.

These kinds of situations are when character shines through, and if the Reds are to avoid dropping into the bottom three, they’ll need to parade plenty of that.

Trips to Brentford and Fulham beckon over the next couple of weekends. The Reds need to stop the rot soon.