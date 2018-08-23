Bank holiday weekend weather: What to expect in Sheffield as heavy rain and cooler temperatures set to hit

This weekend will be the last bank holiday of the year, but will it take the usual course of bleak and dreary weather, or will August end with sunshine and blue skies?

Unfortunately, temperatures across the country will take a dip as a cold front brings fresher air in from the Atlantic.

Friday is set to be windy and cool, with frequent showers throughout the day

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young, said, “The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer.

“The mornings especially will be quite chilly with temperatures locally in single figures and some of us in rural areas may even have a touch of frost overnight.”

Here’s the weather forecast over the bank holiday weekend.

Friday, August 24

Highs of: 15C

Lows of: 10C

Friday is set to be windy and cool, with frequent showers throughout the day. There will be some sunny intervals, but this will be combined with rain and periods of cloud.

The maximum temperature will be around 15C, with temperatures beginning to dip after 22:00 and rain beginning to ease towards late evening.

Saturday, August 25

Highs of: 17C

Lows of: 10C

Saturday will then be slighter warmer and brighter, with sunny intervals forecast throughout the day.

The peak temperature of 17C will be reached at around 13:00, with the temperature then beginning to slowly dip at 22:00.

Sunday, August 26

Highs of: 16C

Lows of: 12C

Sunday will then see rain return to Sheffield, with showers forecast during the afternoon. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of around 15/16C.