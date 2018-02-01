Backing for Doncaster foodbanks as our campaign continues

Doncaster MP Ed MIliband took a look at the work being done by foodbanks in his constituency this week, as our Free Press Foodbank campaign continues.

Mr Miliband dropped in to meet the volunteers and who help run the weekly Mexborough Foodbank session at Mexborough Family Hub.

Campaign

He discussed issues affecting the people who use the foodbank and talked about the experiences of the volunteers.

Mexborough Foodbank launched in November 2014, providing support through food parcels, volunteering opportunities, helping to tackle social isolation, and putting people in touch with other local services and agencies.

Over 1,750 food parcels have been given out supporting over 5,000 people in families since the launch.

Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank manager said: "I invited Ed to visit us again to see how we had grown and developed since his last visit in Feb 2015 shortly after we launched. He is very supportive of our work and saw first hand just how much our services our needed locally as he talked to two clients about PIP ( Personal Independence Payments) payment delays.

"Ed also thanked our hard-working Volunteers for giving up their time each week to assist those less fortunate.

"We would also like to thank all local businesses, schools, organisations and residents who have donated to us since we launched and continue to support us with donated food and cash donations to help cover our operational costs".

We launched the Free Press Doncaster Foodbank campaign to call on residents and businesses to help the borough’s foodbanks by making donations of food, or to offer premises as collection points.

The campaign was launched after concerns from foodbanks and Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, which issues food bank vouchers, over a major surge in demand while the new Universal Credit benefit is being rolled out across Doncaster.

Donations to Doncaster Foodbank can be dropped off at Tesco Extra at Woodfield Plantation, Woodfield Way, Balby, where there is a permanent collection point at the front of store, or delivered to Christ Church, Thorne Road, any Tuesday or Thursday between 9am and midday.

Mexborough has collection points at Mexborough Library and the Family Hub on Wath Road from Monday to Friday 8.30am until 4.30pm.

The Thorne and Moorends Community Hub and Food Bank is open on Wednesday morning 9am to 12pm at Thorne Rugby Club.

Food items which are most urgently needed include tinned fruit, long life fruit juice, tinned rice pudding, tinned meat, pasta sauce and rice. Doncaster Foodbank also takes toiletries, cleaning and sanitary products.