Backing for £349m investment plan, but Doncaster Council tax set to rise

Plans to invest nearly £349 million into high profile capital projects over the next three years have been approved by Doncaster Council's cabinet.

But residents will have to pay an extra 3.9 per cent on their council tax bills, under the measures which went before deputy mayor Glyn Jones today.

Schemes which are included in the finance package agreed by the cabinet this morning include the planned museum and library site at Waterdale (£13.9 million), and the DN7 Hatfield Links Road Project (£13.3 million).

Coun Bill Mordue, the cabinet member for business, skills, and economic development, said: "Through hard work by everyone at the council I would like to think visitors to Doncaster will find it a prosperous and successful town. Many of these projects are really exciting."

Other schemes included in the capital budget approved this week include elements of the Doncaster town centre masterplan to improve the market, the area around Doncaster Railway Station, and to transform Silver Street and Hallgate.

Money is also to be put up for a cinema plan at Waterdale, for 151 new council houses over the next two years, and sprinklers to make the borough's high rise flats safer.

The completion of phase two of the Finningley and Rossington Regeneration Route Scheme, the airport link road, is also budgeted for, along with work to improve the A630 Westmoor Link road, and to develop the Herten Triangle at Lakeside through the construction of eight leisure units.

And 29 schools are due to have improvement work over the next year, costing £2.9 million.

But the cabinet has also approved a 3.99 per cent increase in council tax, made up of a 1.99 per rise in general council tax, and two per cent to pay for adult social care.

The council says it is having to save £44.4 million over the next three years, with £17.7 per cent of that next year.

There is better news for council house tenants, who will see their rents fall by one per cent.

The budget is due to go before full council next month.